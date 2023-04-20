Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fastpens Blank Notebooks

Fastpens Blank Notebooks

 Available in three colors.

Fastpens has added blank notebooks with printable, textured covers available in black, navy blue, and dark gray. The 5.5 x 8.3-in. notebook offers a 4.7 x 7.2-in. print area compatible with full-color digital printing. Additional features include 80 sheets (160 pages) with ruled lines, bookmark ribbon, and elastic closure.

Fastpens

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Fastpens
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular