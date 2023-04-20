Media & Substrates
Fastpens Blank Notebooks
Available in three colors.
Fastpens has added blank notebooks with printable, textured covers available in black, navy blue, and dark gray. The 5.5 x 8.3-in. notebook offers a 4.7 x 7.2-in. print area compatible with full-color digital printing. Additional features include 80 sheets (160 pages) with ruled lines, bookmark ribbon, and elastic closure.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Fastpens
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
