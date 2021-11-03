GraphicsFlow Graphics Builder 18

The collection offers 72 designs and more.

GraphicsFlow has launched the Graphics Builder 18 collection of winter and December holiday clip art, templates, graphic elements, and textured backgrounds. Featuring snowboarding, skiing, dreidel spinning tops, ornaments, Christmas trees, candy canes, snowflakes, ugly holiday sweaters, mistletoe, bells, and more, the collection offers 72 designs, four textured backgrounds, 40 typefaces, a library of sample layouts, and graphic elements such as geometric shapes, shields, ribbons, and badges.

