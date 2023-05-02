Hanes T-Shirts with PrintNow Technology

Eliminates the need to pretreat, the company reports.

Hanes Branded Printwear has revealed the Hanes Perfect Pre-Treat Tee (Style # 498PT) with PrintNow technology, which enables DTG printing without applying pretreat. According to the company, treatment is already applied evenly across the entire garment when blanks arrive, leaving them ready for printing on the front, back, neck, or sleeves. Additional features include lightweight, ring-spun cotton composition with a soft drape; modern, semi-fitted silhouette; and unisex sizing. Offered in black, white, navy, and smoke gray in sizes S-3XL.

