Independent Trading Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Seven new colors added to line.

Independent Trading Co. has revealed seven new pastel and camouflage colors for its SS3000 Standard Supply Midweight Crew Neck sweatshirt. Lavender, light pink, mint, bone, white, forest camo, and black camo join the line’s basic and collegiate color collections.

The standard-fit crew neck blanks feature 8.5-oz cotton/poly composition; split-stitch, double-needle sewing on all seams; twill neck tape; and 1×1 ribbing at the waistband, collar, and cuffs. Available in sizes XS-5XL.

