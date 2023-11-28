Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

16 hours ago

on

Independent Trading Heavyweight Hoodie Pullover 

Independent Trading Heavyweight Hoodie Pullover 

Oversized hoodie with a boxy, modern look.

Independent Trading Co. has added the IND420XD Mainstreet 420gm Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie. The oversized, boxy-fit blank offers a streamlined, modern look with one-piece, double-layered hood and wide fit in the body and shorter length with drop shoulders.

Composed of 12.5-oz, three-end fleece with a dry hand feel, the hoodie contains a 75/25 cotton/polyester blend with 100% cotton, 21-singles face yarn. Additional features include blind seams with a single stitch only visible at the neck and pouch pocket, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and prelaundered fabric to reduce shrinking. Available in sizes XS-3XL in five colors: black, pigment dye black, gray heather, ivory, and olive.

Independent Trading Co.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular