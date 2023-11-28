Independent Trading Heavyweight Hoodie Pullover

Oversized hoodie with a boxy, modern look.

Independent Trading Co. has added the IND420XD Mainstreet 420gm Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie. The oversized, boxy-fit blank offers a streamlined, modern look with one-piece, double-layered hood and wide fit in the body and shorter length with drop shoulders.

Composed of 12.5-oz, three-end fleece with a dry hand feel, the hoodie contains a 75/25 cotton/polyester blend with 100% cotton, 21-singles face yarn. Additional features include blind seams with a single stitch only visible at the neck and pouch pocket, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and prelaundered fabric to reduce shrinking. Available in sizes XS-3XL in five colors: black, pigment dye black, gray heather, ivory, and olive.

POST CATEGORIES