Media & Substrates
Independent Trading Heavyweight Hoodie Pullover
Oversized hoodie with a boxy, modern look.
Independent Trading Co. has added the IND420XD Mainstreet 420gm Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie. The oversized, boxy-fit blank offers a streamlined, modern look with one-piece, double-layered hood and wide fit in the body and shorter length with drop shoulders.
Composed of 12.5-oz, three-end fleece with a dry hand feel, the hoodie contains a 75/25 cotton/polyester blend with 100% cotton, 21-singles face yarn. Additional features include blind seams with a single stitch only visible at the neck and pouch pocket, 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and prelaundered fabric to reduce shrinking. Available in sizes XS-3XL in five colors: black, pigment dye black, gray heather, ivory, and olive.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Mounting Adhesive Offers Solution for Bespoke Hats
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
M&R, Nazdar Announce Partnership
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Komori Corporation Establishes Printed Electronics Development Center
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 days ago
Pressing Ahead With New Textile Printing Technologies
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Squeegee United: Beyond Decorated Apparel
-
Inks & Coatings4 weeks ago
International Coatings White Ink
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Nazdar Celebrates Double Honors at PRINTING United Expo 2023
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Inksoft, Printavo Software to Integrate