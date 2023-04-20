Independent Trading Hooded Pullover

Lightweight loopback terry unisex blank.

Independent Trading has added the SS1000 Unisex Lightweight Loopback Terry Pullover with a hood. The breathable loopback terry construction with 7.5-oz cotton/polyester absorbs sweat, lending the hooded pullover blank to activewear applications. Twenty-singles face yarn provides a stable print surface. Additional features include twill-taped neck, 1×1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband, pouch pocket, antique silver eyelets, and double-metal tipped shoelace drawcords. Available in sizes XS-3XL in 12 colors: athletic heather, charcoal heather, black, white, indigo, port, olive, harvest gold, sand, bone, misty blue, and rose.

