Garment Printing
Independent Trading Long-Sleeved Blanks
Available in sizes XS-2XL.
Independent Trading Co. has added the cotton candy tie dye AFX64CRP Women’s Lightweight Crop Hooded Pullover cotton/poly fleece with 100% cotton face yarn for garment decoration. The slim-fit garment offers a raw-edge cropped waist, split-stitch double-needle sewing on all seams, sewn eyelets, 1×1 cuff ribbing, tearaway neck label, and more. Available in sizes XS-2XL.
The company has also released the cotton/poly EXP50F Men’s Flannel Shirt in four buffalo plaid patterns: gray heather/black, charcoal heather/black, olive/black, and red/black. Offered in sizes XS-3XL, the flannel can be decorated with screen printing, embroidery, patches, or labels, the company reports. Additional features include double-layer back yoke, button-front closure, and more.
Additionally, the PRM33SBP Unisex Midweight Special Blend Raglan Hooded Pullover is composed of 8-oz 52% polyester/48% cotton fabric for a soft touch. Featuring self-fabric side panel inserts and a slim unisex fit, the pullover also offers reverse cover stitching and 1×1 ribbing at neck, cuffs, and waistband. Available in sizes XS-3XL and 10 colors.
Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
