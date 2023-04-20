Media & Substrates
Independent Trading Workwear Vest
Insulated canvas blank for rugged use.
Independent Trading’s EXP560V Men’s Insulated Canvas Workwear Vest features a100% cotton canvas shell with heavy-duty brass snaps and Hyper-Loft quilted insulation for rugged use in cold temperatures. Available in black and saddle colors in sizes XS-3XL, the vest offers a tearaway label, 2×2 ribbing at the collar, and locker patch in the center back with 23-in.-wide hidden zipper for screen printing or embroidery decoration from inside the garment.
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
