Independent Trading Workwear Vest

Insulated canvas blank for rugged use.

Independent Trading’s EXP560V Men’s Insulated Canvas Workwear Vest features a100% cotton canvas shell with heavy-duty brass snaps and Hyper-Loft quilted insulation for rugged use in cold temperatures. Available in black and saddle colors in sizes XS-3XL, the vest offers a tearaway label, 2×2 ribbing at the collar, and locker patch in the center back with 23-in.-wide hidden zipper for screen printing or embroidery decoration from inside the garment.

