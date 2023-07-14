Connect with us

Independent Trading Youth Sweatpants 

Lightweight special blend blanks.

Independent Trading has revealed PRM16PNT Youth Lightweight Special Blend Sweatpants, composed of 6.5-oz ringspun cotton/polyester-blend fleece. The youth-size, relaxed-fit blanks offer a smooth and stable decorating surface, elastic waistband with a flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket, two jersey-lined hand pockets, tearaway label, and rib-knit ankle cuffs. Available in sizes S-XL in black, nickel (gunmetal heather), and forest camo heather.

Independent Trading Co.

