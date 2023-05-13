Inkcups Label Printer

Engineered to print on full synthetic fabrics.

Inkcups has launched the Brite 2.0 label printer for imaging synthetic materials. According to the company, the tabletop printer leverages SB Brite Opaque ink and proprietary printing pads to output white on dark substrates without fading. Designed for applications including pad-printed care labels on sportswear and athletic shirts, the press is compatible with a variety of substrates, including acetate, acrylic, lyocell, microfiber, nylon, polyester, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, rayon/viscose, and spandex/Lycra. The Brite 2.0 offers a 90-mm VersaCup ink cup and ring combo for printing images up to 2.56 x 1.38 in. and a Brite pad for opaque image transfers.

