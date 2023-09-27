Digital Printing
Mimaki Direct-to-Film Press
Designed with two printheads for higher productivity.
Mimaki has expanded its direct-to-film line with the addition of the TxF300-75 DTF printer, designed with two printheads for increased productivity compared to its predecessor, the TxF150-75. The 31.9-in. press offers Eco-Passport-certified degassed PHT50 pigment ink packs in CMYK + white, MCTv2 white ink recirculation system, and nozzle check technology and a nozzle recovery system for continuous production. The TxF300-75 DTF printer is compatible with a range of fabrics in light and dark shades including cotton, mixed textiles, and polyester.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Mimaki
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
