Media & Substrates
Name Badges Chalkboard ID Tags
Chalk-compatible name tags for schools, conventions, and more.
Name Badges International’s Chalkboard name badges are designed for staff, event participants, and speakers in training and education settings as well as restaurants, cafes and other high-turnover businesses . The name tags come with liquid chalk pens and microfiber cloth sets for handwriting names that are durable once dry but erasable with cloth. The badges offer pin or magnetic backing, optional full-color logo or text across the top or left side, and variety of background colors and fonts.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
