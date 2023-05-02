Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

2 hours ago

on

Name Badges Chalkboard ID Tags

Name Badges Chalkboard ID Tags

 Chalk-compatible name tags for schools, conventions, and more.

Name Badges International’s Chalkboard name badges are designed for staff, event participants, and speakers in training and education settings as well as restaurants, cafes and other high-turnover businesses . The name tags come with liquid chalk pens and microfiber cloth sets for handwriting names that are durable once dry but erasable with cloth. The badges offer pin or magnetic backing, optional full-color logo or text across the top or left side, and variety of background colors and fonts.

NameBadges International

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular