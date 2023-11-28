Connect with us

Name Badges Wooden Tags 

 Lightweight name tags made with real wood.

Name Badges International’s Wooden Name Badges are lightweight tags made of real wood for a unique texture and grain. The printable badges offer contrasting dark brown “burned” edges, pin or magnetic fitting, recyclability, and sizes including 2.94 x 1 in., 2.94 x 1.38 in., and 2.94 x 1.19 in.

NameBadges International

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

