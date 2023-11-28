Media & Substrates
Name Badges Wooden Tags
Lightweight name tags made with real wood.
Name Badges International’s Wooden Name Badges are lightweight tags made of real wood for a unique texture and grain. The printable badges offer contrasting dark brown “burned” edges, pin or magnetic fitting, recyclability, and sizes including 2.94 x 1 in., 2.94 x 1.38 in., and 2.94 x 1.19 in.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
