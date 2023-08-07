Connect with us

NameBadges Prestige Name Tags 

 Offered in a variety of sizes, border colors, and attachment fittings.

NameBadges International’s Prestige Name Badges offer a scratch-resistant and fade-proof epoxy coating for durability. Available in a variety of border colors, background colors, and fonts, the badges measure 2 15/16 in. long with four height options: .75 in., 1 in., 1 3/16 in., and 1 3/8 in. Available with a pin or magnetic-back fastener.

NameBadges International

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

