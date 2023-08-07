Media & Substrates
NameBadges Prestige Name Tags
Offered in a variety of sizes, border colors, and attachment fittings.
NameBadges International’s Prestige Name Badges offer a scratch-resistant and fade-proof epoxy coating for durability. Available in a variety of border colors, background colors, and fonts, the badges measure 2 15/16 in. long with four height options: .75 in., 1 in., 1 3/16 in., and 1 3/8 in. Available with a pin or magnetic-back fastener.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
News4 weeks ago
Register for U.N.I.T.E. Together Town Hall
-
Events1 week ago
WB/WEEK Demystifies Water-Based Printing
-
Thomas Trimingham1 week ago
Screen Printing Troubleshooting
-
Inbox2 weeks ago
What Services Outside of Screen Printing Generate Revenue for Your Business?
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
Custom Apparel Without The Busywork
-
Editor's Note3 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
The Evolution of a Screen Printing Business
-
Media & Substrates1 day ago
Roland DGA Graphic Transfer System