Digital Printing
Roland DGA CMYK Printer/Cutter
Simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20.
Roland DGA has launched the VersaStudio BN-20A desktop printer/cutter, a simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20. The 20.3-in. CMYK printer/cutter offers integrated contour cutting and ability to automatically cut around various shapes, quick-dry Greenguard Gold-certified Eco-Sol Max 2 inks with scratch resistance, True Rich Color preset, variable dot control, Roland Intelligent Pass Control for accurate dot placement, VersaWorks 6 software, and more. Applications include signs, posters, decals, labels, customized apparel, wall graphics, and more.
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
