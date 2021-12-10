Roland DGA CMYK Printer/Cutter

Simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20.

Roland DGA has launched the VersaStudio BN-20A desktop printer/cutter, a simplified version of its flagship VersaStudio BN-20. The 20.3-in. CMYK printer/cutter offers integrated contour cutting and ability to automatically cut around various shapes, quick-dry Greenguard Gold-certified Eco-Sol Max 2 inks with scratch resistance, True Rich Color preset, variable dot control, Roland Intelligent Pass Control for accurate dot placement, VersaWorks 6 software, and more. Applications include signs, posters, decals, labels, customized apparel, wall graphics, and more.

