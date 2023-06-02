Media & Substrates
Roland DGA Heat Transfer Vinyl
White film with silver sparkle flecks for heavy-weight fabrics.
Roland DGA has announced HeatSoft Glam ESM-HTGLM heat transfer media engineered for thick fabrics and garments including sweatshirts, denim, aprons, caps, hats, and tote bags, and small sections or accent pieces on T-shirts. The 7.5-mil heat transfer vinyl features a white polyurethane film with silver sparkles flecks and a heat-activated adhesive designed for fabrics such as cotton, polyester, and cotton/poly blends. CPSIA-certified and Proposition 65-compliant HeatSoft Glam offers a smooth, printable surface compatible with eco-solvent inks, according to the company. Available in 20- and 30-in. rolls.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Did Mondo Get Funko’d?
-
Press Releases1 week ago
Atkinson Consulting Launches “Midjourney Print Creativity” Newsletter
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
No Wonder Your Favorite T-Shirt Printer Went Out of Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Frank Kozik, Iconic Graphic Artist, Dies at 61
-
Special Reports + Analysis4 days ago
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
-
News3 weeks ago
Annual Contest Invites Kids to Design Their Own T-Shirt Prints
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Avery Dennison to Acquire Lion Brothers
-
Best of the Business4 weeks ago
Stoked On Printing Builds Business with Online Merch Stores