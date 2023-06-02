Roland DGA Heat Transfer Vinyl

White film with silver sparkle flecks for heavy-weight fabrics.

Roland DGA has announced HeatSoft Glam ESM-HTGLM heat transfer media engineered for thick fabrics and garments including sweatshirts, denim, aprons, caps, hats, and tote bags, and small sections or accent pieces on T-shirts. The 7.5-mil heat transfer vinyl features a white polyurethane film with silver sparkles flecks and a heat-activated adhesive designed for fabrics such as cotton, polyester, and cotton/poly blends. CPSIA-certified and Proposition 65-compliant HeatSoft Glam offers a smooth, printable surface compatible with eco-solvent inks, according to the company. Available in 20- and 30-in. rolls.

