Sakurai Smart Textile Screen Press

The printer offers tight tolerance registration, double print capability for opaque application, Optical Sheet Alignment sensors, and more.

Sakurai has revealed the automated flatbed Maestro MF80Vll smart textile screen press. The 31.5 x 23.6-in. printer offers tight tolerance registration, double print capability for opaque application, Optical Sheet Alignment sensors, and more. High-precision industrial printing applications include textiles, automotive, overlays, instruments, printed electronics, nameplates, membrane switches, pressure sensitive, credit cards, and more.

