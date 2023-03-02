Media & Substrates
Stahls’ CAD-Cut Puff Heat Transfer Vinyl
Offered in a variety of colors.
Stahls’ has launched CAD-Cut Puff special-effect heat transfer vinyl that begins flat and smooth for ease of vinyl cutting and develops a dimensional, textured matte puff effect as the material expands during heat application. The CPSIA-certified transfer applies to cotton or polyester substrates at a low temperature, allowing decoration of children’s clothing and heat-sensitive materials in fashion, spirit wear, and athleisure applications. Offered in a variety of colors including white, black, apple green, beige, chocolate brown, gold, green, light blue, light pink, medium pink, navy, neon blue, neon orange, neon yellow, orange, purple, and red.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall4 days ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines6 days ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
How Screen Printers Can Get Leaner and Meaner