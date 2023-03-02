Stahls’ CAD-Cut Puff Heat Transfer Vinyl

Offered in a variety of colors.

Stahls’ has launched CAD-Cut Puff special-effect heat transfer vinyl that begins flat and smooth for ease of vinyl cutting and develops a dimensional, textured matte puff effect as the material expands during heat application. The CPSIA-certified transfer applies to cotton or polyester substrates at a low temperature, allowing decoration of children’s clothing and heat-sensitive materials in fashion, spirit wear, and athleisure applications. Offered in a variety of colors including white, black, apple green, beige, chocolate brown, gold, green, light blue, light pink, medium pink, navy, neon blue, neon orange, neon yellow, orange, purple, and red.

POST CATEGORIES