Stahls’ Chroma-Twill Heat Transfer

 Features a glossy, iridescent shine with a woven-fabric feel.

Stahls’ CAD-cut Chroma-Twill heat transfer vinyl ios designed to combine the look and texture of traditional twill with a glossy, iridescent shimmering effect that color-shifts. The transfer applies with a heat press, can be layer on top of itself, and is compatible with cotton or polyester fabrics. Available in 12- and 20-in. rolls in colors including white, arctic green, jade, lime green, nugget gold, pink, poppy red, silver, sky blue, and yellow.

Stahls’

