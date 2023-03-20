Garment Printing
Stahls’ Chroma-Twill Heat Transfer
Features a glossy, iridescent shine with a woven-fabric feel.
Stahls’ CAD-cut Chroma-Twill heat transfer vinyl ios designed to combine the look and texture of traditional twill with a glossy, iridescent shimmering effect that color-shifts. The transfer applies with a heat press, can be layer on top of itself, and is compatible with cotton or polyester fabrics. Available in 12- and 20-in. rolls in colors including white, arctic green, jade, lime green, nugget gold, pink, poppy red, silver, sky blue, and yellow.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
Most Popular
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker4 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Buzz Session1 week ago
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
-
Best of the Business3 weeks ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Articles6 days ago
Blank Apparel Maker Touts Supply Chain Transparency
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division