Stahls’ Expanded Heat Transfer Series 

Adds new size and colors to CAD-Cut UltraWeed line.

Stahls’ has expanded its CAD-Cut UltraWeed heat transfer vinyl series with 20-in. rolls and three new colors: purple, dark crimson, and maroon. Features include smooth vinyl cutting, simple weeding, soft hand, matte finish, layering capabilities, and low-temp heat application.

Stahls’

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

