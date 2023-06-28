Media & Substrates
Stahls’ Expanded Heat Transfer Series
Adds new size and colors to CAD-Cut UltraWeed line.
Stahls’ has expanded its CAD-Cut UltraWeed heat transfer vinyl series with 20-in. rolls and three new colors: purple, dark crimson, and maroon. Features include smooth vinyl cutting, simple weeding, soft hand, matte finish, layering capabilities, and low-temp heat application.
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
