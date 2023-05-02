Connect with us

Stahls’ Faux Suede Patches 

Designed for apparel and hard goods.

Stahls’ has added Faux Suede Patches custom transfers for headwear, outerwear, apparel, bags, hard goods, and more. Available borderless or with an overlock stitch border, the laser-etched patches offer a soft, velvety feel and heat-applied or pressure-sensitive adhesive. Offered in 23 colors and 90+ thread colors.

Stahls’

