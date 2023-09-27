Stickers International Domed Badges

Full-color, high-res epoxy resin gel stickers.

Stickers International has revealed Domed Stickers, 3D full-color, high-res badges composed of epoxy resin gel with a durable, polyurethane resin coating. The water- and scratch-resistant stickers are designed with strong adhesion to flat, dry indoor surfaces such as doors, walls, windows, and promotional items like water bottles, coolers, portfolios, lunch boxes, and more. Additional applications include branded merch and trade show and event swag. Sizes range from 0.5 x 0.5 in. to 9.125 x 9.125 in.

