Media & Substrates
Stickers International Domed Badges
Full-color, high-res epoxy resin gel stickers.
Stickers International has revealed Domed Stickers, 3D full-color, high-res badges composed of epoxy resin gel with a durable, polyurethane resin coating. The water- and scratch-resistant stickers are designed with strong adhesion to flat, dry indoor surfaces such as doors, walls, windows, and promotional items like water bottles, coolers, portfolios, lunch boxes, and more. Additional applications include branded merch and trade show and event swag. Sizes range from 0.5 x 0.5 in. to 9.125 x 9.125 in.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stickers International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Return from the Edge
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
Direct-to-Garment, Direct-to-Film Drive Screen Printing Diversification
-
Nicole Pape2 weeks ago
Know Your Numbers
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?
-
Business & Industry2 weeks ago
T-Seps 4.0 Color Separation Software
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Big Frog of Raleigh-North Gets LGBT Certification
-
Women in Screen Printing18 hours ago
Why a Standout Shop Owner Values Community Over Competition
-
Editor's Note2 weeks ago
A New Chapter