Media & Substrates
Stickers Int’l. Glossy Stickers
Durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.
For product labels, promotional materials, custom packaging or personalization, the reflective surface of glossy vinyl stickers makes the colors appear more vibrant and the text more legible. These full-color, high-resolution digitally printed decals are backed with white ink to maintain visibility and come in sheet format, not roll. They are durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stickers International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Press Releases2 months ago
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
-
Columns2 months ago
5 Revenue Generators You Likely Aren’t Thinking About
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 weeks ago
F&I Printing Is Everywhere!
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 months ago
Getting “Tuff” with Art
-
Editor's Note1 month ago
Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Functional and Industrial Printing is EVERYWHERE!
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Talking Flatstock and Rock Posters with Tuffy Tuffington
-
Case Studies2 months ago
A Printer’s Best Tool: Reviewing the Latest Heat Presses