Stickers Int’l. Glossy Stickers

Durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.

For product labels, promotional materials, custom packaging or personalization, the reflective surface of glossy vinyl stickers makes the colors appear more vibrant and the text more legible. These full-color, high-resolution digitally printed decals are backed with white ink to maintain visibility and come in sheet format, not roll. They are durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.

