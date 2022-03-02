World Emblem Woven Patches

Connect with us

World Emblem’s custom woven patches are washable, smooth to the touch, designed to retain color vibrancy, and offer 100% coverage. The company reports the emblems are engineered for highly detailed designs featuring color gradients or photorealistic imagery not possible with embroidery. Patches are offered in a low-melt heat seal adhesive version for apparel or accessories like caps, beanies, and backpacks or a pressure-sensitive version for application to hard goods including coolers, beverage containers, portfolios, and other products made of wood, plastic, or metal. Additional options include merrow or overlock borders, 66 thread colors, and sizes ranging from 1.5 x 1.5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in.

