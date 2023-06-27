News
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
Evolution St. Louis is sued as company aims to expand its business, open new facility.
Evolution St. Louis, a Missouri garment manufacturer, is being sued by a lender for breaching a contract. The lawsuit claims that Evolution failed to make quarterly interest payments as consented upon in a loan agreement, reports Yahoo.
The lender, Eric Blair-Joannou, filed the lawsuit in a Missouri court, seeking a payment of $857,854.16. The agreement allowed the lender to demand immediate payment in the event of a default, which was done through a letter sent on July 21 of the previous year. According to a story in Sourcing Journal, Evolution CEO Jon Lewis stated the matter is currently being settled and will be resolved soon.
In addition to the lawsuit from the lender, the St. Louis Business Journal reported that Evolution also faced a separate lawsuit from DHL Express, claiming that they owed over $13,000. However, according to Jon Lewis, this matter has already been resolved.
Despite all these legal issues, Lewis says Evolution is focused on expanding its business in various industries, including apparel, automotive, aerospace, footwear, and other technical categories. The company says it is even planning to open an additional facility to support this planned production growth.
Evolution currently operates a 32,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Louis, equipped with Stoll machinery. The factory opened in May 2019 and specializes in producing 3D knitwear garments, footwear, and smart textiles.
