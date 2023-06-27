OSG Announces AI Training with Dane Clement of Great Dane Graphics

Our Success Group (OSG) announces a new and unique training session on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in graphic design. This event, free for OSG members, features guest trainer Dane Clement of Great Dane Graphics. Due to popular demand, the session will also be available as standalone training to non-members.

Clement, renowned for his expertise in graphic design and a keen observer of the AI revolution, will guide participants through the dynamic landscape of AI applications in design. Attendees will gain insight into the good, the bad, and even the ugly of AI, as a design tool. Whether seasoned professionals or newcomers, participants will learn to leverage AI capabilities within Photoshop and explore Midjourney, an AI-driven platform that generates images based on user prompts.

“This training is designed to arm designers and decorating professionals alike with practical AI skills and knowledge that can elevate their creative skills,” said Aaron Montgomery, co-founder and CEO of OSG. “Dane Clement’s session will undoubtedly serve as a vital resource for those ready to take their graphic design skills to the next level.”

The live training will be hosted on July 19th, with access to the recording available until the end of the month for non-members who sign up: here.

Benefits of OSG membership include access to all training, opportunities for community interaction, and access to business implementation and foundation tools. Sign up here.