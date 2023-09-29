Tickets Available for drupa 2024

(PRESS RELEASE) From May 28 – June 7, 2024, the highly anticipated drupa trade fair will finally be held again in Düsseldorf, Germany after an eight-year break due to the pandemic. Tickets are available now here.

At drupa 2024, visitors will learn how to make their current business even more successful and secure a competitive advantage. The print and packaging industry is undergoing constant change, driven by digital innovations, sustainability efforts and changing consumer trends. Against this backdrop, drupa 2024 will offer an indispensable and unique platform to tap into this dynamism and to set the course for future-oriented growth.

Key players from 47 countries have already registered to exhibit. Particularly well represented again will be suppliers from Europe, especially from Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the Benelux region, Spain and Switzerland, but also from Japan, the U.S., Turkey, India and China. About 1,400 exhibitors are expected to participate at the Düsseldorf exhibition center. Trade visitors can look forward to surprising and impressive appearances and product launches, especially from global key players along the entire value chain.

Optimally informed with the exhibitor and product database

An overview of the exhibitors, their innovations and contact options for making appointments in advance of the trade fair is possible with the new drupa Exhibitor and Product Database. Convenient product categorization, modern and clear design as well as the option of filtering content according to personal interest help visitors to get a comprehensive overview even before the trade fair starts. The fast way of establishing contact makes it easier to plan for the trade show. The Exhibitor and Product Database is live now and is constantly updated with new information and products. Another valuable tool for preparing a visit is the Interactive Hall Plan.

MyOrganizer, the ideal companion

Interesting products, personal recommendations and a personal appointment schedule: using the MyOrganizer functionality, visitors can already prepare their own route through the exhibition halls in just a few steps. MyOrganizer can be used after registering in the ticket shop with a personal login or also without registration. The login is convenient to use on various devices (smartphone, PC) over an extended period. Once compiled, the list can be adapted or supplemented each time it is called up.

Perfectly prepared for the trip

Early planning is recommended for the world’s leading trade fair for print technologies. Anyone still looking for accommodation should use the services of BCD Travel Solutions in Düsseldorf (or TTI Travel for U.S. participants). As Messe Düsseldorf’s long-standing partner they can best advise which hotels in Düsseldorf and the region are available during drupa and can assist with specific booking needs. Messe Düsseldorf’s network of Foreign Representations help support international visitors.

Travel tips are also featured on the drupa website, including information on the discounted event ticket offered by “Deutsche Bahn” (German railways) and the “Düsseldorf-Ticket” for local public transportion in the city.

Tickets and prices

Tickets for drupa 2024 are now available via the ticket shop at www.drupa.com. Here, all the details about the different ticket types and prices can be found. Buying tickets online is recommended due to discounted rates and to avoid waiting times on site.

Tickets for exciting Guided Tours in cooperation with the PRINT & DIGITAL CONVENTION and the Fachverband Medienproduktion are also available in the online ticket shop. The program includes tours of the trade show halls on current topics such as interactive printing, digital print finishing, high-speed inkjet and labels & tags. Participation is possible on various days and times.

About drupa

Under the umbrella of the megatrends sustainability and digitalization the international print and packaging sector will meet at drupa from May 28 – June 7, 2024, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The world’s leading trade fair for print technologies is synonymous with inspiration, innovations, high-caliber knowledge transfer and intensive networking. This is where the top international decision-makers in the industry meet and exchange ideas on current technology trends and ground-breaking developments.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at drupa 2024, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.drupa.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter here.

For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.ttitravel.net.

