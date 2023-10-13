Global Survey Shows Positive Outlook for Print

(PRESS RELEASE) The 9th drupa Global Trends Report, to be published middle of November 2023, is a clear statement of increasing confidence across almost all regions and markets. For the coming year, printers and suppliers alike expect an even better development. Good signs for drupa 2024.

The results come from the extensive online survey of the 9th Global Trends Report, which was conducted this spring by Printfuture (UK) and Wissler (Switzerland). More than 600 international decision-makers took part.

Globally, 32% more printers and suppliers described their company’s economic condition as “‘good” compared with those reporting it as “poor”. Among printers, almost all regions and markets were more optimistic than in 2019, i.e. before the Covid pandemic.

Richard Gray, Operations Director at Printfuture, stated: “While positive forecasts might be expected from Packaging and Functional printers, what was pleasing was the increasing confidence amongst Commercial and Publishing printers.” It seems that commercial and publishing printers have overcome the greatest impact of digitization and are now more optimistic about the future.

Higher prices bring more confidence

The reason for the increased confidence across all markets can be seen in the financial performance figures. Globally, 50% more printers raised prices in 2023 than lowered them, continuing last year’s trend after seven years of falling prices. This results in improved revenues and margins. This pattern can be observed across all markets, although there are regional differences.

Digital adaption is growing

The resilience of Sheetfed offset print volume across all markets is remarkable. This also applies to growth in flexographic printing among packaging printers. Digital toner cutsheet color remains the volume leader among digital printing technologies. Globally, the digital adoption – printers generating more than 25% of their turnover from digital – is growing from 26% in 2014 to 29% in 2023. At first glance, this is only a modest growth. However, various industry sources show that volumes have grown significantly since 2014 even though the digital adoption rate appears to be slowing down.

Good prospects for investment

Capital expenditure fell during the Covid pandemic, recovered a little last year and increased this year with 27% more printers investing more in 2023 than those who reduced expenditure; a better global figure than in any year since 2017. An even higher investment rate is forecast for 2024, by both printers and suppliers. In general, the most significant investments are in printing technologies and finishing, with sheetfed offset and digital toner cutsheet color being the most popular technologies globally, though there are significant differences depending on the market.

Strong industry growth forecasts must of course be put in relation to economic challenges, with the risk of recession or at least damaging inflation now outweighing the impact of the pandemic and a wide variety of specific regional socio-economic concerns.

Sabine Geldermann, Director drupa and Global Head Print Technologies at Messe Duesseldorf, commented: “Printers and suppliers know they must innovate to succeed in the longer term. I am confident that drupa 2024 will be the ideal opportunity to explore how best to achieve this objective.”

Infographics and obtaining the full reports

Infographics showing the key findings are available online at here. The full report in English will be released by middle of November and will be available for sale at www.drupa.com. The executive summary will be available free of charge in German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese.

