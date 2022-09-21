News
Take the 2022 Apparel Decorators Industry Survey
Those who fill out the survey will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card and a complimentary summary of the findings.
Keypoint Intelligence and Screen Printing magazine have developed a questionnaire intended to help us understand the current state of the apparel decorating industry by analyzing business aspects like planned investments and average order sizes. The results will be compiled to formulate a comprehensive look at the state of the industry in the January/February 2023 Screen Printing digital edition. The survey is intended to be completed by owners and employees of apparel decorating shops; it is not intended for those who work for industry OEMs. All responses will be confidential and only used as anonymous statistics to complete the survey findings. Respondents will receive all survey results and a $5 Starbucks gift card.
To take the survey, click here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Meet the 2022 Women in Screen Printing Award Winners: Alyson Collins
Adrienne Palmer Joins Q&A With Alan & Marshall
Screen Shop Workers Protest Outside of Building Following Layoffs
70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
