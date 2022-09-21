Connect with us

Take the 2022 Apparel Decorators Industry Survey

Those who fill out the survey will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card and a complimentary summary of the findings.
Keypoint Intelligence and Screen Printing magazine have developed a questionnaire intended to help us understand the current state of the apparel decorating industry by analyzing business aspects like planned investments and average order sizes. The results will be compiled to formulate a comprehensive look at the state of the industry in the January/February 2023 Screen Printing digital edition. The survey is intended to be completed by owners and employees of apparel decorating shops; it is not intended for those who work for industry OEMs. All responses will be confidential and only used as anonymous statistics to complete the survey findings. Respondents will receive all survey results and a $5 Starbucks gift card.

To take the survey, click here.

