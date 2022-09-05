Branding Expert Dan Antonelli Releases New Book

KickCharge Creative (Washington, NJ) announces the latest book from its president and chief creative officer, Dan Antonelli: Branded Not Blanded: KickCharge™ Your Home Service Brand. Antonelli guides readers through brand basics, brand disruption, branding and the home consumer, leveraging your brand to win on the streets, launching your new brand, and more.

Although intended primarily for owners of home service brands (heating, electric, plumbing, etc.), sign company owners whose clients are home service brands will certainly benefit from the examples and guidance.

“This book is the ultimate guide to creative branding that helps businesses stand out from the competition, attract the right clients and employees, and win the hearts and minds of their ideal customers,” Antonelli says. “Complacency and weak branding — or ‘blanding’ — hold back so many home service companies. But recognizing weak branding is an opportunity to change the direction of your company and improve your culture. There are many weak brands in the service industry, and it’s easy to leverage that for your own success. All you have to do is build a better brand.”

With real case studies and success stories as well as actionable insights for home service business owners, Branded Not Blanded is a valuable resource for small service business owners. Antonelli presents his comprehensive knowledge in accessible language and easily digestible chapters that readers can apply to their own business.

The price of the ebook is $9.99, and a print edition will follow in about two weeks, priced at $29.95.

Antonelli has created more than 2,000 brand designs in his career, establishing him as the leading authority on successful branding for service companies. His projects and columns have been featured in Signs of the Times for decades. One of his latest will be the subject of the “Prints and Wraps” column in the October issue.

Advertisement

For more information about KickCharge Creative, visit kickcharge.com.