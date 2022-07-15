Ultraflex Joins SGP Partnership

Ultraflex Systems (Randolph, NJ) has recently become part of the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP; Sayville, NY) Community as a gold SGP Patron, according to a media release from SGP.

Ultraflex’s action to become involved in SGP helps to ensure the long-term endurance of sustainable product offerings, also per the release. “We believe sustainability is integral to our industry, present and future,” Kylie Schleicher, director of product development and product manager, Ultraflex, is quoted in the media release.

“As a leader in the industry, we are responsible for taking the required measures to contribute to the sustainable development of digital print materials. Our company’s research and development are the foundation for superior products and performance,” Schleicher continues. “We are excited to grow within the community and market new solutions that limit the use of natural resources, reduce waste, and promote the reuse of materials.”

Patrons recognize and support SGP’s continuing role in advancing the benefits of sustainable practices and certification to both the print and buying communities. SGP Patrons are leaders in the industry by promoting a more sustainable future and sustainable supply chain — also according to the Partnership’s release.

For more information, visit ultraflexx.com.