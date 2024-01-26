Press Releases
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
Printer promises to make achieving professional-level results simple – even for those with little or no printing experience.
(PRESS RELEASE) Irvine, CA – Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of wide-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other innovative digital devices, has announced that the new VersaSTUDIO BY-20 has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence for Outstanding Desktop DTF Printer. It is the first desktop DTF printer to earn this prestigious Keypoint Intelligence award.
Keypoint Intelligence is the world’s leading independent provider of testing and analysis for the document imaging industry and has been evaluating equipment for business users for more than 60 years. Test reports released are highly regarded as an unbiased resource used by many companies and public organizations when selecting hardware devices.
The BY-20 is a compact, easy-to-use, and affordable desktop printer using the DTF transfer method for professional apparel production. It’s the centerpiece of a complete direct-to-film system including inks, transfer film, and powder (each sold separately) that makes achieving professional-level results simple – even for those with little or no printing experience. Combining outstanding print quality with high productivity, the BY-20 enables users to enhance apparel and accessories with vibrant graphics and detailed text with no weeding required. BY-20-produced graphics can be transferred onto a variety of light and dark fabrics, including cotton, polyester, cotton polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon.
David Sweetnam, Keypoint Intelligence’s Director of Lab Services EMEA/Asia, said, “The BY-20 performed very well in all areas of our image quality tests. It showed a wide color gamut, vivid colors in both black and white garments, and excellent spot color reproduction. We were also very impressed with the smooth gradations and the crisp fine detailing. And washability results showed no degradation in color gamut, graphics, or fine detail, proving that the VersaSTUDIO BY-20 is the perfect solution for value-added apparel businesses, with excellent cost performance and reliability.”
“With the rise in direct-to-film printing popularity over the last few years, there has been a corresponding interest in advanced equipment, including DTF transfer inkjet printers, that help streamline the process and ensure high-quality results,” said Roland DGA’s Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. “This important recognition from Keypoint Intelligence differentiates the BY-20 from competitive devices on the market and highlights what makes it such as great choice for direct-to-film applications.”
To learn more about the VersaSTUDIO BY-20 or the complete BY-20 direct-to-film system, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/BY-20. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the full Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation: Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
About Keypoint Intelligence: For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
Advertisement
