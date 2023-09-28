Roland DG DTF Printer Ink, Powder Receive Eco Passport Certification

(PRESS RELEASE) Roland DGA Corporation announces that the ink and powder for the Roland DG VersaSTUDIO BN-20D Direct-To-Film printer have acquired Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certification, an international standard that guarantees the safety of textile products.

Oeko-Tex consists of independent institutes in Europe and Japan, with offices around the globe, working to achieve the highest standards of safety and sustainable production worldwide. Eco Passport is an independent certification system for chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries used in the textile industry verifying that each individual ingredient in chemical products meets the statutory requirements and is not harmful to human health.

The BN-20D is a desktop inkjet printer that produces DTF output which can be transferred not only to cotton garments, but also polyester, cotton-polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon. It works in combination with other system components – specially formulated S-PG inks in CMYK and White, S-F164 direct transfer film, and S-Powder – enabling users to create high-quality custom T-shirts and sportswear quickly and easily. The BN-20D direct-to-film transfer process requires just four simple steps, with no weeding or masking needed. Its wide range of capabilities and excellent efficiency have been highly evaluated, resulting in a great deal of attention worldwide in the apparel decoration industry.

“We are constantly striving to develop safer and more environmentally friendly digital solutions, and the BN-20D direct-to-film system is just one example,” said Roland DGA’s Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. “This innovative system makes enhancing garments with vibrant, detailed graphics quick and easy. Now, with the newly earned ECO PASSPORT certification, users can rest assured that the customized clothing they create is also safe for people of all ages to wear.”

You can find certification details for the dedicated ink (S-PG) and powder (S-POWDER) by following the QR codes below:

To learn more about the VersaSTUDIO BN-20D direct-to-film system, visit here. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit here.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, trophies, and giftware; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

