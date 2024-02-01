Press Releases
STAHLS’ Announces Last Set of Family Scholarship Winners for 2023
Winners received specialized packages valued at over $6,000.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ has announced the final two Stahl Family Scholarship winners of 2023.
The Stahl Family Scholarship was founded in 2020 and designed to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit by rewarding small businesses. In 2022, the giveaway expanded to award eight total winners per year, with one small business and one school selected quarterly.
Stahl Family Scholarship winners each receive specialized Dream Shop packages, valued at over six thousand dollars and complete with everything needed to be successful in the heat printing industry. Winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts and gain access to personalized training from the STAHLS’ team.
The 2023 Q4 winners are Country Hillside Designs, a small-town business in rural North Dakota excited to grow, and Jayhawk-Linn High School, a school that fosters entrepreneurial development through business and graphic design programs, as well as a campus store, located in Mound City, Kansas.
The Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship demonstrates STAHLS' dedication to investing back in their customers. At STAHLS', the mission is not just to sell products; it's about supporting customer growth and long-term success with education, service, and partnership.
Learn more about the Stahl Family Scholarship and the 2024 Dream Shop Giveaway.
Entry for Q1 2024 is now open.
About STAHLS’:STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
