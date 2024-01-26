DuPont Artistri Celebrates 35th Anniversary at Impressions Long Beach

(PRESS RELEASE) WILMINGTON, DE – DuPont, a global leader in digital inkjet inks with its Artistri® ink products, celebrated its 35th anniversary and highlighted the color of things to come in digital printing at booth 930 during the Impressions Expo from January 19-21 in Long Beach, CA. The expo brought together the decorated apparel industry to experience the latest technologies and applications in one place, with several live demos and product launches.

Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for the most innovative digital inks in advanced printing. From the brightest and richest colors to custom formulations, Artistri® provides color consistency across production runs and over time. Celebrating 35 years of history in technology and innovation, Artistri® delivers an innovative portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life. “We are very proud to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Artistri® this year with an extended pipeline of innovative inks to come,” said Gabriela Kim, Global Marketing Manager for DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks, “Working side by side with our customers and partners, we are forging the future of digital printing in multiple applications.”

The DuPont team will display its Artistri® digital inkjet inks offerings in textile applications at its booth, including the Artistri® P1600 direct-to-film (DTF) pigment ink set, ideal for DTF printers looking for a professionally printed product with consistent, high-productivity and vibrant colors on a variety of fabrics.

Robert Simpson, Americas Business Leader for DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks, said, “Garment decorators will benefit from brightly printed fabrics while contributing to their brands’ sustainability goals as the Artistri® P1600 inks were formulated using safer-by-design principles to assess and evaluate potential health and environmental risks. They are classified as non-hazardous under US GHS (Globally Harmonized System) and are made without intentional introductions of HAPS (hazardous air pollutants). DuPont pigment inks are granted the OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification, with ZDHC MRSL Conformance Level 3, as well as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. All this is possible through our extensive ink formulation know-how, in combination with our best-in-class product stewardship and manufacturing to offer a compatible and reliable product that takes the quality of DTF printing to the next level.”

During the show, visitors will get to experience the print performance of the Artistri® technology through a collaboration with Cobraflex (https://www.cobraflexprinters.com), which will have a DTF printer in use at the Artistri® booth throughout the event. On the direct-to garment (DTG) side, DuPont is partnering with ROQ (www.roqinternational.com) and will join live demos at their booth (#3109) exploring the ROQ NOW. ROQ will be printing live during the show using Artistri® water-based DTG pigment inks combined with Artistri® pre-treatment and color-protect chemistries.

About DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks: DuPont is a leading manufacturer and innovator of digital inkjet printing inks with its Artistri® inks for commercial, packaging, textile, office, and home printing applications. Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont’s proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations to deliver digital printing solutions to our customers worldwide. From the richest colors to custom formulations, high quality Artistri ® digital inks enable superior color consistency and durability across production runs and over time. With 35-year history in inkjet technology and innovation, Artistri® water-based inks deliver an innovative portfolio of products to bring your colors to life. Find the suitable ink for your digital printing system at artistri.dupont.com.

