Press Releases
DuPont Artistri Celebrates 35th Anniversary at Impressions Long Beach
The company promises “an extended pipeline of innovative inks to come” this year.
(PRESS RELEASE) WILMINGTON, DE – DuPont, a global leader in digital inkjet inks with its Artistri® ink products, celebrated its 35th anniversary and highlighted the color of things to come in digital printing at booth 930 during the Impressions Expo from January 19-21 in Long Beach, CA. The expo brought together the decorated apparel industry to experience the latest technologies and applications in one place, with several live demos and product launches.
Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for the most innovative digital inks in advanced printing. From the brightest and richest colors to custom formulations, Artistri® provides color consistency across production runs and over time. Celebrating 35 years of history in technology and innovation, Artistri® delivers an innovative portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life. “We are very proud to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Artistri® this year with an extended pipeline of innovative inks to come,” said Gabriela Kim, Global Marketing Manager for DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks, “Working side by side with our customers and partners, we are forging the future of digital printing in multiple applications.”
The DuPont team will display its Artistri® digital inkjet inks offerings in textile applications at its booth, including the Artistri® P1600 direct-to-film (DTF) pigment ink set, ideal for DTF printers looking for a professionally printed product with consistent, high-productivity and vibrant colors on a variety of fabrics.
Robert Simpson, Americas Business Leader for DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks, said, “Garment decorators will benefit from brightly printed fabrics while contributing to their brands’ sustainability goals as the Artistri® P1600 inks were formulated using safer-by-design principles to assess and evaluate potential health and environmental risks. They are classified as non-hazardous under US GHS (Globally Harmonized System) and are made without intentional introductions of HAPS (hazardous air pollutants). DuPont pigment inks are granted the OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification, with ZDHC MRSL Conformance Level 3, as well as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. All this is possible through our extensive ink formulation know-how, in combination with our best-in-class product stewardship and manufacturing to offer a compatible and reliable product that takes the quality of DTF printing to the next level.”
During the show, visitors will get to experience the print performance of the Artistri® technology through a collaboration with Cobraflex (https://www.cobraflexprinters.com), which will have a DTF printer in use at the Artistri® booth throughout the event. On the direct-to garment (DTG) side, DuPont is partnering with ROQ (www.roqinternational.com) and will join live demos at their booth (#3109) exploring the ROQ NOW. ROQ will be printing live during the show using Artistri® water-based DTG pigment inks combined with Artistri® pre-treatment and color-protect chemistries.
About DuPont™ Artistri® Digital Inks: DuPont is a leading manufacturer and innovator of digital inkjet printing inks with its Artistri® inks for commercial, packaging, textile, office, and home printing applications. Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont’s proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations to deliver digital printing solutions to our customers worldwide. From the richest colors to custom formulations, high quality Artistri ® digital inks enable superior color consistency and durability across production runs and over time. With 35-year history in inkjet technology and innovation, Artistri® water-based inks deliver an innovative portfolio of products to bring your colors to life. Find the suitable ink for your digital printing system at artistri.dupont.com.Advertisement
About DuPont: DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
DuPont Artistri Celebrates 35th Anniversary at Impressions Long Beach
Catch Up With 2024’s Apparel Trends
Grimco Giving Away a Free ROQ YOU Automatic Screen Printing Press at Impressions Long Beach
Getting “Tuff” with Art
6 Ideas to Build a Better Sales Engine For Your Business
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management10 months ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Best of the Business1 year ago
My Journey from Manual to Auto: A Screen Printer’s Tale
-
Inbox5 months ago
What Services Outside of Screen Printing Generate Revenue for Your Business?
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Roland DGA Once Again Named One of the “Top Workplaces” in Orange County by The Orange County Register
-
Headlines9 months ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Photo Gallery1 year ago
22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Return from the Edge
-
Articles11 months ago
Blank Apparel Maker Touts Supply Chain Transparency