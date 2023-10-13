Press Releases
2 Regular Guys Podcast Announces the 11th Annual REGGIE Awards
This year’s awards offer a fresh take on celebrating industry excellence.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. PETERS, MO — The 2 Regular Guys Podcast, a leading voice in the garment and product decoration industry, today announced the 11th Annual REGGIE Awards on their live show (www.2regularguys.com). This year, the awards come with revamped categories and a renewed focus on celebrating the people, services, and companies that make this industry so vibrant.
“The REGGIE Awards have always been about recognizing the best in our industry. This year, we’ve freshened up the categories to better reflect the dynamic changes and innovations happening around us,” says Aaron Montgomery, co-host of the 2 Regular Guys Podcast and co-founder of Our Success Group.
New Categories, Same Commitment to Excellence
The REGGIE Awards have streamlined their categories for 2023, focusing on key areas such as:
- 2023 Fresh Impact Product Award: Celebrating products that have made a notable difference in the industry.
- 2023 Customer Care Spotlight Award: Highlighting companies and individuals who go the extra mile in customer service.
- 2023 Industry Education Excellence Award: Recognizing the best educational sources, both online and offline.
- 2023 Decorator’s Hub Trade Show Award: Honoring events that foster networking and education within the community.
“By refining our categories, we aim to spotlight those who are truly making an impact. It’s not just about being the best but about elevating the industry as a whole,” Montgomery adds.
Nominations are open until November 9th, 5 PM Central Time. To nominate, visit here. Voting will commence on November 10th and conclude on December 7th, 5 PM Central Time.
“Participating in the REGGIE Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate the industry and discover new connections. Don’t miss out; make your nominations and be sure to vote!” encourages Montgomery.
About 2 Regular Guys Podcast
The 2 Regular Guys Podcast is hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, industry veterans with a combined experience of over 50 years. The podcast covers various topics in the garment and product decoration industry, aiming to educate and inspire its community of “Regulators.”
