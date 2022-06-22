Printing On Athletic Apparel

ATHLETIC AND ATHLEISURE wear has become more and more popular over recent years, not only because of a more health conscious population but because these types of apparel provides more comfort when going through our day-to-day activities. In this article we’ll take you through the advantages of creating athletic merch for your brand and the challenges that come with printing on this type of material.

What Is Athletic Wear?

Athletic wear refers to clothing that allows for maximum flexibility and comfort when performing a sport or when working out at a gym. Athletic wear is made up of ultra breathable and moisture wicking fibers to help release sweat outwards which evaporates into the atmosphere. It keeps the body cool in heat and warm in cold.

The Benefits of Moisture-Wicking Fabric in Your Workout Clothes

What Is Athleisure Wear?

Athleisure wear is a more common type of fashionable casual and comfortable clothing such as tights or leggings and lightweight tops to keep skin cool while doing every-day activities, walking, or non competitive sports. This type of clothing was born out of the necessity to be comfortable while performing daily activities. It lies at the intersection of activewear and traditional sportswear that was meant as recreational wear designed for daytime or leisure activity.

Advertisement

Read more about What is the Difference Between Athletic wear and Athleisure wear?

How Is Printing Done On Athletic Wear?

There are a few ways to print on athletic or athleisure wear that depend on the type of fabrics used to make the garments. Some fabric are easier to work with than others but there is always a way.

We’ll recommend the most common ways we recommend to print on athletic wear or athleisure wear with Pros and Cons.

Design

Because of the nature of athletic fabrics, keeping a design simple can be beneficial if you’re looking to have prints such as your logo or letters. Many brand such as Nike have a simple logo that they can print using a heat press and that also keeps the costs down.

Because of the nature of athletic fabrics, keeping a design simple can be beneficial if you’re looking to have prints such as your logo or letters. Many brand such as Nike have a simple logo that they can print using a heat press and that also keeps the costs down. Inks

Ink production technology has kept up with the athletic fabric trend, and there are inks out there that are formulated to address the challenges of printing on synthetic jersey fabrics. If you’re looking to screen print your design, look for low-bleed inks that cure at lower temperatures for longer times. These are made specifically to lessen the effects of dye migration.

Ink production technology has kept up with the athletic fabric trend, and there are inks out there that are formulated to address the challenges of printing on synthetic jersey fabrics. If you’re looking to screen print your design, look for low-bleed inks that cure at lower temperatures for longer times. These are made specifically to lessen the effects of dye migration. Consider Flexibility

Most athletic fabrics have a specific amount of stretch that may make screen printing difficult or not as durable as other print methods. Once you have found the garment, check the material it is made with, that information will dictate which print method is best for your apparel.

Recommended Print Methods:

DTG Or Direct To Garment Printing

DTG printing method uses a printer with textile inks which allows for faster and low cost production. While this option is the more cost-effective, it is also the lowest quality. This type of textile ink is not durable and depending on the material you are printing on it may look dull and cheap. Additionally, printing on dark clothing using this method is not recommended.

Advertisement

PROS

Low Setup Costs

CONS

Low Resolution

Not Durable

Not Good For Dark Fabrics

Sublimation Printing

Sublimation is one of the most durable methods you can use if you are printing on polyester fabrics. This method requires applying a liquid dye unto the garment until it has solidified, then heat is applied to then evaporate the solid matter leaving the dye perfectly printed into every thread. This is why this method provides long-lasting quality.

PROS

Durable

Creative Freedom to Use Wide Range of Colors and Patterns

CONS

Limited To Polyester Fabrics

Heat Press Printing

Heat press is the type of printing that is most often used in athletic gear for smaller logos and labels. Heat press uses a specific type of paper that is applied directly unto the garment and then it is pressed using a press. This type of printing is used by brand such as Nike and Adidas. This method has a very sharp and clean look to it.

Advertisement

PRO

Low Setup Cost

Sharp Print

CONS

Quality Control – If done incorrectly, print can easily peel off

Conclusion

If you’d like to print your logo or a smaller design unto a breathable material we suggest to go with heat press printing, this method will result in the most clear print with perfect lines and it’s one of the most affordable options.

If you’d like to have the entire garment printed with an intricate design, we suggest to print using the sublimation method. Sublimation is highly durable and gives you freedom when it comes to colors and design, however, you’re limited to polyester fabrics only.