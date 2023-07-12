Register for U.N.I.T.E. Together Town Hall

U.N.I.T.E. Together, a diversity and inclusion movement with the print industry and beyond, is hosting a virtual all-hands reconnect July 27 at 4 p.m. EST.

During the virtual meeting, the U.N.I.T.E. Together board will share critical updates with members. “Get ready to connect with open-minded and compassionate individuals, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and be part of a community that values togetherness,” according to U.N.I.T.E. Together. “Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply someone passionate about creating positive change, this event is for you. From interactive sessions to networking opportunities, we have planned meaningful experiences and resources that are intended to foster connections and ignite our passion for unity.”

Learn more and register for the virtual meeting here.