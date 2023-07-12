Connect with us

Register for U.N.I.T.E. Together Town Hall

Celebrate, inspire, and reinforce unity, diversity, and inclusion in the printing industry and beyond.
U.N.I.T.E. Together, a diversity and inclusion movement with the print industry and beyond, is hosting a virtual all-hands reconnect July 27 at 4 p.m. EST.

During the virtual meeting, the U.N.I.T.E. Together board will share critical updates with members. “Get ready to connect with open-minded and compassionate individuals, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and be part of a community that values togetherness,” according to U.N.I.T.E. Together. “Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply someone passionate about creating positive change, this event is for you. From interactive sessions to networking opportunities, we have planned meaningful experiences and resources that are intended to foster connections and ignite our passion for unity.”

Learn more and register for the virtual meeting here.

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

