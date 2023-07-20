Google Unveils Virtual Try-On Feature for Apparel Shoppers

Google has introduced a virtual try-on feature powered by generative AI technology, allowing shoppers to try on clothing virtually.

The feature, currently available in the US, focuses on women’s tops from brands like Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M, and LOFT, reports ModernRetail. Shoppers can select the “try on” badge on Google Search and choose a model that closely matches their body type. With the help of AI, the technology demonstrates how the clothing would look on models of various sizes. It uses image-based diffusion, cross-attention makeup techniques, and draws from Google’s Shopping Graph, which includes an immense collection of about 40 billion product listings.

Google’s move is an effort to catch up with competitors such as Snap, Instagram, and Pinterest, who have already implemented augmented reality (AR) tools for retail. Additionally, Google aims to counter TikTok’s growing influence in the e-commerce sector. By enhancing shoppers’ visualization and confidence during online purchases, Google seeks to increase conversions and sales for both brands and retailers. The feature is currently offered to retailers at no cost, and shoppers can easily find visually similar products within their desired price range using search filters.

The focus on apparel stems from the category’s high search volume. According to a Google-Ipsos poll, 42 percent of online shoppers feel unrepresented by model images, and 59 percent express dissatisfaction when purchased items differ from their expectations.

“When you come to Google, you’re able to visualize the product and get more confidence in a purchase, that would be our hope visualizing the best of our tech abilities,” says Shyam Sunder, group product manager for shopping at Google.