Headlines
UPC Barcodes Set for Extinction in 2027
The transition to 2D barcodes is underway – and retailers stand to benefit.
The clock is ticking down on traditional Universal Product Codes (UPCs), which will shift to 2D barcodes and QR codes by 2027, Retail Wire writes.
The transition is being driven by shoppers’ desire for more information about the products they buy, the article explains. 2D barcodes and QR codes store more information than UPCs; in turn, they offer better product authentication and more potential for building brand trust. Additionally, the new codes allow retailers to analyze data and better manage inventory, among other uses.
GS1 US is the firm behind the shift, calling the move away from UPCs its Sunrise 2027 program. The firm recently completed a pilot program with three national retailers to help them transition to 2D barcode scanning. The article explains:
“Based on its results, POS systems need to be transformed to process 2D barcodes, interpret new data and maintain efficient checkout. Although retailers in the test had installed image scanners, testing showed various readiness issues in successfully scanning, processing and storing data. Retailers will need to upgrade their hardware and software infrastructure across all POS formats in order to scan, read and ingest the data.”
Read more at Retail Wire.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
