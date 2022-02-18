UPC Barcodes Set for Extinction in 2027

The clock is ticking down on traditional Universal Product Codes (UPCs), which will shift to 2D barcodes and QR codes by 2027, Retail Wire writes.

The transition is being driven by shoppers’ desire for more information about the products they buy, the article explains. 2D barcodes and QR codes store more information than UPCs; in turn, they offer better product authentication and more potential for building brand trust. Additionally, the new codes allow retailers to analyze data and better manage inventory, among other uses.

GS1 US is the firm behind the shift, calling the move away from UPCs its Sunrise 2027 program. The firm recently completed a pilot program with three national retailers to help them transition to 2D barcode scanning. The article explains:

“Based on its results, POS systems need to be transformed to process 2D barcodes, interpret new data and maintain efficient checkout. Although retailers in the test had installed image scanners, testing showed various readiness issues in successfully scanning, processing and storing data. Retailers will need to upgrade their hardware and software infrastructure across all POS formats in order to scan, read and ingest the data.”