Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity

Former competitors join portfolio of firm founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
2 days ago

Software developers Printavo (Chicago) and InkSoft (Tempe, Arizona) have merged after both companies were acquired by private equity firms.

Blue Star Innovation Partners and PSG Equity are the new owners of the software outfits, which competed against each other in serving print and screen shops with their cloud-based sales and management platforms. Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

In an email sent to clients announcing the deals, Printavo founder Bruce Ackerman said he aims “to accelerate hiring and deliver new products this year around production scheduling, mockup creation, mobile apps, payments, ACH, reporting, and much more.”

JP Hunt, co-founder and president of InkSoft, told ASI Media, “Collaborating will drive so much value and opportunities. Using our new investment resources, we will be able to deliver more features and enhancements faster.”

Blue Star Innovation Partners was co-founded in 2017 by Rob Wechsler and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. PSG was founded in 2014 and focuses specifically on the software sector.

