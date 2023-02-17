Press Releases
Archroma Expected to Close Acquisition of Huntsman Textiles
The deal is scheduled to be completed on Feb. 28.
(PRESS RELEASE) PRATTELN, SWITZERLAND — Archroma, a global leader in sustainable specialty chemicals and solutions for industries such as textiles, packaging & paper, paints and coatings, announced that it has secured all regulatory approvals required to complete the acquisition of the Textile Effects business from Huntsman Corporation (“Huntsman Textile Effects”).
Both parties expect the transaction, which was first announced on 09 August 2022, to close on 28 February 2023.
Archroma is a portfolio company of US-based private investment firm SK Capital Partners. Since its formation in 2013, Archroma acquired and successfully integrated the global textile chemicals businesses of BASF as well as BASF’s stilbene-based OBA business for paper applications, and M. Dohmen, a specialist in coloration for automotive textiles.
Heike van de Kerkhof, Archroma Group chief executive officer (CEO), commented: “We are very excited to see this acquisition nearing completion. I am deeply grateful to the project teams of Archroma and Huntsman who are preparing for a smooth transition for our employees and partners. After closing, we will be able to bring together our expert teams and highly complementary product portfolios to offer our customers and brand partners the high performance they expect, whilst respecting natural resources and the planet.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Archroma Expected to Close Acquisition of Huntsman Textiles
Dangers Lurk for the Ambitious Screen Printer
Print Girl Mafia Hosts Happy Hour at Impressions Expo Long Beach
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
A Great American Print Shop Acquired by Franchisee
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management3 days ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
A Great American Print Shop Acquired by Franchisee
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
HanesBrands Lays Off Unknown Number of Workers
-
Shop Management1 week ago
6 Steps to Maximizing Your Shop Floor