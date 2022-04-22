Connect with us

Headlines

California Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Mandate 4-Day Workweek

Proposed legislation would apply to companies with at least 500 employees.
mm

Published

8 seconds ago

on

California lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make a four-day workweek a state law, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The law would apply to companies with 500 employees or more and require those companies to furnish overtime pay to any employee who exceeds 32 hours worked in a single week. The legislation would affect more than 2500 companies in California, the article says.

“We’ve had a five-day workweek since the Industrial Revolution, but we’ve had a lot of progress in society, and we’ve had a lot of advancements,” State Assembly member Cristina Garcia told the outlet. “I think the pandemic right now allows us the opportunity to rethink things, to reimagine things.”

The California Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, calling it a “job killer” and arguing that it would make hiring more expensive.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular