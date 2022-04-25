Connect with us

Headlines

New T-Shirt Tech Lowers Body Temperature by 3 Degrees

Pricing for the CoolLife T-shirts ranges from $39 to $59.
mm

Published

18 hours ago

on

New T-Shirt Tech Lowers Body Temperature by 3 Degrees

LifeLabs, a materials science company, has introduced a T-shirt which utilizes a polyethylene fabric that the textile brand says cools the wearer’s body temperature by nearly three degrees.

The company claims its CoolLife fabric “continuously moves your body heat away from the skin,” facilitating rapid escape. In a release, LifeLabs says its men’s T-shirts have an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.20, which is 35% cooler than Everlane’s men’s organic cotton T-shirt, 68% cooler than Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee, and 50% cooler than Nike DriFIT long-sleeve training T-shirt.

The Everyday Cooling T-shirt incorporates recycled materials, is offered in various colors, and is available in both short- and long-sleeved versions for women and men. Prices range from $39 to $59.

LifeLabs was founded by Professor Yi Cui, director of Stanford University’s advanced materials laboratory, and Meng Sui, a chemist and CEO of clean-energy foundry EEnotech. The company has 11 patents for technology that’s designed to reduce human energy consumption.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular