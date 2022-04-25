New T-Shirt Tech Lowers Body Temperature by 3 Degrees

LifeLabs, a materials science company, has introduced a T-shirt which utilizes a polyethylene fabric that the textile brand says cools the wearer’s body temperature by nearly three degrees.

The company claims its CoolLife fabric “continuously moves your body heat away from the skin,” facilitating rapid escape. In a release, LifeLabs says its men’s T-shirts have an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.20, which is 35% cooler than Everlane’s men’s organic cotton T-shirt, 68% cooler than Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee, and 50% cooler than Nike DriFIT long-sleeve training T-shirt.

The Everyday Cooling T-shirt incorporates recycled materials, is offered in various colors, and is available in both short- and long-sleeved versions for women and men. Prices range from $39 to $59.

LifeLabs was founded by Professor Yi Cui, director of Stanford University’s advanced materials laboratory, and Meng Sui, a chemist and CEO of clean-energy foundry EEnotech. The company has 11 patents for technology that’s designed to reduce human energy consumption.