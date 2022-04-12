Press Releases
Coastal Business Supplies Adds to Marketing, Sales Teams
New art director has designed for Fortune 500 clients.
(PRESS RELEASE) MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO — Coastal Business Supplies grows its workforce with the addition of two new employees to its sales and marketing teams at its headquarters in St. Louis, MO. The company appoints Jennifer Quinn as Art Director and Aleigha Miller as Sales Account Manager.
Quinn joins Coastal’s marketing team with over two decades of experience as a Graphic Designer and Art Director. She has served an impressive list of clients ranging from small businesses and PR agencies to Fortune 500 companies. She most recently had the unique opportunity to design for the blind and visually impaired at Hadley in Winnetka, IL. At Coastal, Quinn will oversee all aspects of graphic design and art direction for the organization.
“Jennifer’s expansive portfolio and work history coupled with her eye for design makes her a great fit for our art director role,” says Bobby Fosson, Sales Manager. “Prior to Coastal, she worked with over 100 entrepreneurs to launch their new brands, and that experience will lend itself well to our industry.”
Miller joins Coastal’s sales team with over 5 years of sales, customer service, and inventory experience. She comes to Coastal from Bull Moose Tube where she wore a variety of hats and most recently held the title of Inside Sales Representative. At Coastal, Miller will be responsible for growing their professional solutions division, which oversees large-format dye-sublimation, direct-to-garment, digital printing, and other decoration methods.
“Aleigha is a natural salesperson,” says Bobby Fosson. “While this is her first role in the product decoration industry, there is no doubt in my mind that she will quickly grow into the role and bring enormous value to our organization.”
Coastal Business Supplies is an industry-leading distributor with scalable solutions for dye-sublimation, heat transfer, direct-to-garment, and more. Celebrating over 30 years in business, Coastal has the knowledge and experience to help you grow your custom merchandise business through best-in-class products, education, and support.
