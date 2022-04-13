Threadfast Launches 2nd Annual Earth Month Promotion

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Threadfast Apparel has announced the launch of its second annual Earth Month promotion in collaboration with its exclusive distribution partner alphabroder.

Threadfast is bringing back the “Earth Pack” promo to celebrate Earth Month and to provide a unique opportunity for industry members to fall in love with Threadfast product.

All styles promote responsible sourcing by using recycled polyester, sustainably sourced cotton and cationic cotton technology in their respective blends. The pack contains four of their signature styles: the 100A Ultimate Tee, the 102A Triblend Tee, the 320H Ultimate Fleece Pullover and the fan-favorite 370J Unisex Denim Jacket, for $20.22. The promo will be active exclusively for the month of April.

Threadfast hopes this sample pack allows industry insiders to try the product themselves and pass on their first-hand findings to their own customers.

Additionally, Threadfast is planting one tree for every Earth Pack purchased. They are doing so through the One Tree Planted Organization which allows individuals and organizations to participate in reforestation initiatives all over the world.

Additional Details and links:

Advertisement

The Campaign will be active from April 1st to April 30th 2022.

“We are determined to contribute to the fight against pollution, climate change and deforestation,” says Katy Mendoza, creative director for Threadfast. “These are year-round goals however, we love the platform that Earth Day and Earth Month provide to reach more people. We aim to promote responsible sourcing and purchasing habits while supplying exceptional styles to the imprintable industry.”