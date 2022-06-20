IN A RECENT BRAIN Squad survey, we asked members to fill in the blank: You know you’re a screen printer when ____.

If anyone outside of the industry wants to get a glimpse into the life of a screen printer, all they have to do is check out these responses. They’ll make you laugh, they’ll make you proud, and they’ll make you feel part of a community within the industry. We’re all in this together, and you all have ink somewhere you can’t get rid of.

You rub on shirts in the store when you’re shopping to critique the print method used… LOL. — Deonjala Williams, Dee’s Sweet Tees and Heart and a Heat Press, Lake Worth, Florida

You start printing for people other than yourself and family members. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, Sydney, Australia

The doctor wants to know how I got plastisol in my blood.— Randy Reneau, All Seasons Screen Printing & Embroidery, Chicago

You still have ink on your hands when you get together with friends. — Dennis Bruso, East Coast Printers, Essex Junction, Vermont

You smile when someone says emulsion! — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver

You got ink on your hands. — Jim Bradley, Bradley Nameplate Corporation, Fremont, California

You wake up at 2 a.m. remembering all the details you forgot to enter into that order. — David Campbell, Cool Air Creations, Smithfield, Rhode Island

You catch yourself saying, “Where did this ink come from?” (Oh, and it’s probably red ink, too!) — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio

There is ink everywhere. — Arnold Footle, Dahlgrens, Deerfield, Illinois

People tell you they have a great idea for a T-Shirt. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, Nebraska

You are happy with the results of your work. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona

You have the ability to adapt and adjust seamlessly. This could be supply chain issues, changing event dates, absentee employees, power outages, etc. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina

90 percent of your wardrobe has ink on it and the other 10 percent is saved for special occasions. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland

You get excited about talking to someone who knows what EOM is. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee

When you’re at a retail store checking out the prints on T-shirts! — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me, Dickson City, Pennsylvania

You go for a “nicer T-shirt,” but cannot find a one that doesn’t have a little ink smudge on it. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington

You make sure to put on ink-stained clothes in the morning. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago

You ruin perfectly good and new T-shirts to do sample prints. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario

You pull the first print of the last color and it looks perfect. Except for that one little th… — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia

When you’re racking jobs at 13 for your dad’s screen printing business. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois

Someone sees you looking too closely at prints in a store. — Doug Heminger, SS Designs, Winter Haven, Florida

You dream of work in your sleep. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff, Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California

You are constantly testing printed product in the market for stretch and scratch resistance and for image sharpness and registration. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California

There’s green ink on your car seat. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona

You’re unable to purchase graphic tees from department stores without immediately finding each and every flaw in them. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois

You’re in your car sitting in traffic, and notice ink in your car, but it’s a color you haven’t used in months. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York

You have a comment (internalized) about every shirt you see. — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

When you are at the store (or mall) feeling how soft the print is on T-shirts on the store’s display. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami

Your wardrobe is all shorts and T-shirts. — Luiz Enchinton, 3 Little Birdz, El Paso, Texas