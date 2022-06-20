Brain Squad
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
We asked you to fill in the blank: You know you’re a screen printer when ___. There were many ink-related grievances.
IN A RECENT BRAIN Squad survey, we asked members to fill in the blank: You know you’re a screen printer when ____.
If anyone outside of the industry wants to get a glimpse into the life of a screen printer, all they have to do is check out these responses. They’ll make you laugh, they’ll make you proud, and they’ll make you feel part of a community within the industry. We’re all in this together, and you all have ink somewhere you can’t get rid of.
- You rub on shirts in the store when you’re shopping to critique the print method used… LOL. — Deonjala Williams, Dee’s Sweet Tees and Heart and a Heat Press, Lake Worth, Florida
- You start printing for people other than yourself and family members. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, Sydney, Australia
- The doctor wants to know how I got plastisol in my blood.— Randy Reneau, All Seasons Screen Printing & Embroidery, Chicago
- You still have ink on your hands when you get together with friends. — Dennis Bruso, East Coast Printers, Essex Junction, Vermont
- You smile when someone says emulsion! — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver
- You got ink on your hands. — Jim Bradley, Bradley Nameplate Corporation, Fremont, California
- You wake up at 2 a.m. remembering all the details you forgot to enter into that order. — David Campbell, Cool Air Creations, Smithfield, Rhode Island
- You catch yourself saying, “Where did this ink come from?” (Oh, and it’s probably red ink, too!) — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
- There is ink everywhere. — Arnold Footle, Dahlgrens, Deerfield, Illinois
- People tell you they have a great idea for a T-Shirt. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, Nebraska
-
You are happy with the results of your work. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
- You have the ability to adapt and adjust seamlessly. This could be supply chain issues, changing event dates, absentee employees, power outages, etc. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina
- 90 percent of your wardrobe has ink on it and the other 10 percent is saved for special occasions. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- You get excited about talking to someone who knows what EOM is. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- When you’re at a retail store checking out the prints on T-shirts! — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me, Dickson City, Pennsylvania
- You go for a “nicer T-shirt,” but cannot find a one that doesn’t have a little ink smudge on it. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington
- You make sure to put on ink-stained clothes in the morning. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago
- You ruin perfectly good and new T-shirts to do sample prints. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- You pull the first print of the last color and it looks perfect. Except for that one little th… — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia
- When you’re racking jobs at 13 for your dad’s screen printing business. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois
-
Someone sees you looking too closely at prints in a store. — Doug Heminger, SS Designs, Winter Haven, Florida
- You dream of work in your sleep. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff, Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- You are constantly testing printed product in the market for stretch and scratch resistance and for image sharpness and registration. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- There’s green ink on your car seat. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- You’re unable to purchase graphic tees from department stores without immediately finding each and every flaw in them. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- You’re in your car sitting in traffic, and notice ink in your car, but it’s a color you haven’t used in months. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York
- You have a comment (internalized) about every shirt you see. — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- When you are at the store (or mall) feeling how soft the print is on T-shirts on the store’s display. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami
- Your wardrobe is all shorts and T-shirts. — Luiz Enchinton, 3 Little Birdz, El Paso, Texas
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
28% of Screen Printers Shop Their Competitors
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
-
Andy MacDougall6 days ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines3 days ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit
-
Events4 weeks ago
Kornit Fashion Week London 2022 Recap: A Celebration of Sustainability and Ingenuity
-
Editor's Note4 weeks ago
You Know You’re a Screen Printer When …