Walmart Self-Checkout Cameras “Take a Picture of Your Face” and “Read into Your Wallet,” Ex-Employee Claims

An alleged ex-employee of Walmart says the retailer is using its self-checkout cameras to take photos of customers and capture information from payment cards.

The claims were made in a TikTok video from a woman who identifies herself as a former asset protection manager for Walmart, according to The Daily Dot.

In the stitched-together video, which has amassed 2.9 million views since it was published on Jan. 31, she says Walmart’s self-checkout cameras are “10 times worse” than in-store ones.

“Every time you scan something, it takes pictures of you, my dude. And let me just tell you, every time that you run your card through a Walmart scanner, they have a note of it,” she says.

The self-checkout cameras, she alleges, “also take a picture of your face and the card that they’re using, and then they hold it and store it as a file.”

“Those cameras can read into your wallet, and they do,” she adds.

The outlet says it contacted Walmart for a response to the claims.