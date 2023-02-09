Connect with us

PGSF Grant Fund Accepting Applications for 2023

$100,000 is earmarked to support educators and students in graphic communications.
Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF; Pittsburgh, PA) has announced that it is accepting applications for funds in the form of grants to support educators and students in graphic communications.

PGSF’s goal is to inform students of the many career opportunities available in graphic communications by supporting educators and students in these programs. In 2022, the foundation gave over $80,000 in grant funds to 17 institutions. Funds were distributed to purchase equipment, go towards travel expenses and host guest speakers. Purchases of equipment included funds towards a heat press, a digital press and replacing a head for a printer.

PGSF has $100,000 earmarked for 2023 in grant funds.

For more information, click here.

