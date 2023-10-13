PGSF Announces 2023 John Berthelson Award Winner

(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH, PA — The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), a nonprofit organization working to build the future workforce of the graphic communications industry through educational scholarships, announces this year’s recipient of the Annual John Berthelsen Award is Mrs. Bernadine (Bernie) Eckert. This annual honor is awarded to someone who exemplifies the ideals and actions of John Berthelsen in furtherance of the education of students interested in the Graphic Arts. This is the second year that the award will be given out each year to a deserving individual or group that exemplifies the ideals and practices of John over his many years of dedicated service to the industry and affiliated organizations.

“For over twenty years Bernie was the face of PGSF for students and educators. She exhibited a dedication of contributing to the goals of supporting graphic communication programs that is without equal. Everyone who met her was positively influenced by her enthusiasm and energy. I’ve never met anyone who has worked with her who doesn’t fail to love her. This recognition is justly deserved.” Said John Berthelsen, for whom the award was named.

Bernie was presented this award by Debbie Bohan and Jeff White on October 9, 2023.

Nominations for next year’s John Berthelsen honor will open in January of 2024. For more information on the John Berthelsen award please contact Jeff White, Director of Development for the Print & Graphics’ Scholarship Foundation at jeff.white@pgsf.org.

An endowed scholarship has been created for Bernie Eckert. If you would like to contribute to this fund, click here.

About PGSF

The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation is a not-for-profit, private, industry-directed organization that dispenses assistance to talented youth interested in graphic communications careers and pursuing education at technical colleges and universities. The mission of PGSF is to promote the graphics industry as a career choice for young people and support them through their education process.

